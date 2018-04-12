Regina to host 20th annual Skills Canada Saskatchewan competition

More than 450 secondary and post-secondary students and apprentices from across the province are set to showcase their talents in skilled trades and technologies at the 20th annual provincial skills competition.

“The Skills Canada Saskatchewan competition gives our province’s young people the opportunity to demonstrate their remarkable abilities in the skilled trades and technologies,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“To participate in this competition takes hard work and dedication, and I am confident these competitors will excel in whichever careers they choose.”

READ MORE: Sask. graphic designer represents Canada at WordSkills competition in Abu Dhabi

The competition is hosted by Skills Canada Saskatchewan, with events taking place on Friday, April 13 in Regina at the Evraz Place Canada Centre and the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus.

The competitions cover a wide array of skillsets, from robotics and website development to automotive technology and cabinetmaking.

“The provincial Skills Canada Saskatchewan competition showcases a broad range of fulfilling and rewarding careers that are available through a polytechnic education,” Saskatchewan Polytech president and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said.

“The talent that will be on display at this event will be incredible. Contestants will have the opportunity to demonstrate skills that equip them for rewarding careers, they’ll have the chance to advance and compete with the best skills talent in the country, and perhaps the world, and they’ll have the chance to build lasting relationships with leaders and peers from across the province.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Kyla Henry to represent Canada at global competition

The Skills Canada National competition takes place in Edmonton in June, and the gold medal winners of the provincial competition may qualify to represent Saskatchewan.

The government is stressing this year is an important year for competitors since it’s a qualifying year for the World Skills Competition, which is held in Kazan, Russia in 2019, and only takes place once every two years.

“Many of these competitors will become our province’s next generation of skilled tradespeople,” Skills Canada Saskatchewan Chair and Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission chief operating officer Loreena Spilsted said. “Events like this provide participants with lifelong skills and also shine a spotlight on the value of careers in the skilled trades.”

READ MORE: The top eight careers of the future in Canada

While visitors are taking in the competition, they will also have the option to attend the Try-a-Trade and Career Fair Expo, where they will be able to speak with industry experts and participate in hands-on activities to learn about the benefits of pursuing a career in the skilled trades and technologies.

“These skillsets open up so many career opportunities for our competitors,” Skills Canada Saskatchewan executive director Al Gabert said. “

While this competition gives young people a chance to show off what they’ve learned to their family members, mentors and potential employers, it also promotes a variety of rewarding careers to the public.”