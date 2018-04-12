Lights Out Kelowna
April 12, 2018 3:05 am
Updated: April 12, 2018 3:40 am

Power being restored to 5,000 homes and businesses in Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Kelowna power outage map April 12

FortisBC/ Global Okanagan
A A

FortisBC crews are investigating the cause of a large power outage in Kelowna that began at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The area involved was Bernard Avenue to the north, Okanagan Lake to the west (including the WR Bennett Bridge), KLO Road to the south and Gordon Drive to the east.

While Kelowna Regional Hospital was in the affected outage area, back-up generators had the facility lit up like a cruise ship on a dark ocean, according to numerous descriptions to Global News from nearby residents.

Updates on the outage can be found at the FortisBC website here.

FortisBC tweeted out at 11:57 that crews are assessing the cause but do not know when the power will be fully restored.

At 12:15 a.m., FortisBC crews began restoring power, starting with about 500 customers around Ellis and Richter streets.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
FortisBC
Kelowna
Kelowna Power Outage
KGH
Lights Out Kelowna
Okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News