Power being restored to 5,000 homes and businesses in Kelowna

FortisBC crews are investigating the cause of a large power outage in Kelowna that began at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The area involved was Bernard Avenue to the north, Okanagan Lake to the west (including the WR Bennett Bridge), KLO Road to the south and Gordon Drive to the east.

While Kelowna Regional Hospital was in the affected outage area, back-up generators had the facility lit up like a cruise ship on a dark ocean, according to numerous descriptions to Global News from nearby residents.

Updates on the outage can be found at the FortisBC website here.

FortisBC tweeted out at 11:57 that crews are assessing the cause but do not know when the power will be fully restored.

We are experiencing an outage in Downtown #Kelowna. Our crews are on site but estimated restoration time is still not known. About 5,000 customers are affected by this outage. We regret any inconvenience and will restore power as quickly as possible. — FortisBC (@FortisBC) April 12, 2018

At 12:15 a.m., FortisBC crews began restoring power, starting with about 500 customers around Ellis and Richter streets.