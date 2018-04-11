Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
April 11, 2018 11:43 pm
Updated: April 11, 2018 11:48 pm

Those Old Radio Shows April 13 & 14

By Radio operator  Global News
A A

Friday, Apr. 13

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Protection Ep. 93     The Shadow – League of Terror  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Stand-In     N/A
Hour 3: Barry Craig – For Love of Murder     Gunsmoke – The Devil’s Hindmost  
Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Dinner Party     Dragnet – Elderly Women 

Saturday, Apr. 14

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Wild Crop Ep. 53     Inner Sanctum – No Rest for the Dead 
Hour 2: Bold Venture – Blue Moon     Calling All Cars – The 26th Wife  
Hour 3: Jack Benny – The Beavers     Dragnet – The Big Cat  
Hour 4: Amos & Andy – Kingfish’s Luggage Stand     Inner Sanctum – Catch a Killer 
Hour 5: Richard Diamond – The Hollywood Story     The Aldrich Family – Girl Trouble  
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News