Garbage down 40% in Douro-Dummer Township
The Township of Douro-Dummer implemented its clear bag program on Jan. 2. Township officials say since then, it has seen a 40 per cent reduction in tonnage over the same period last year.
Overall, the township says garbage is down 121 tonnes at the transfer station in Hall’s Glen. That’s the equivalent weight of a blue whale or 24 full truckloads of garbage.
In a release, the township says it has seen an increase in recycling and compostable materials at the transfer station.
All garbage in the township is to be in clear bags. Residents are allowed one privacy bag in each clear bag to conceal items that they want to keep private.
Garbage cannot contain any recyclable, compostable or hazardous materials. Waste pickup is on Friday in the township.
In nearby Asphodel-Norwood, residents will start using clear bags in September.
