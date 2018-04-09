Contractor dies at Fording River mine in southeastern B.C.

A contractor at Teck Resources’ Fording River Operations in southeastern B.C. has died.

The fatal incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. Monday, the company said in a statement.

United Steelworkers Local 7884 said a worker was operating a floating excavator in a tailings pond and it rolled over.

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident and loss of life,” Robin Sheremeta of Teck Resources said in a statement.

The company said the RCMP and B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources, and other authorities have been notified, and an investigation is underway.