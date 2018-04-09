JUMP! Top 20
April 9, 2018 2:11 pm

Imagine Dragons, Drake, the Weeknd: JUMP! Top 20 April 7 – 8

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 06: Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs in concert at Palau Sant Jordi on April 6, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Xavi Torrent/Redferns, Getty Images
Drake – “God’s Plan” reigns as number one for the third week in a row on the JUMP! Top 20 with Dayna B. New to the countdown is Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes,” from their third studio album, Evolve (2017).

Watch: Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” official music video.

The JUMP! Top 20 takes into account the top songs on radio charts, music streams, YouTube plays, and social media to find a more accurate representation of the 20 biggest songs. Traditionally, music countdowns stick to the charts.

Don’t miss listening to the countdown Saturdays at noon, and Sundays at 4 pm.

LW   TW

1         1 God’s Plan / Drake

2        2 Pray For Me / The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
4        3 The Middle / Zedd with Maren Morris & Grey
3        4 Finesse / Bruno Mars & Cardi B
7        5 Meant To Be / Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
6        6 Psycho / Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
8        7 All The Stars / Kendrick Lamar & SZA
5        8 Perfect / Ed Sheeran
12       9 Never Be The Same / Camila Cabello
10       10 Friends / Marshmello x Anne-Marie
13       11 Mine / Bazzi
17       12 Body / Loud Luxury feat. brando
9        13 Him & I / G-Eazy & Halsey
16       14 Ain’t Easy / Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
18       15 In My Blood / Shawn Mendes
11       16 Let You Down / NF
15       17 Havana / Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
20      18 Wait / Maroon 5
19       19 New Rules / Dua Lipa
NEW  20 Whatever It Takes / Imagine Dragons
