Imagine Dragons, Drake, the Weeknd: JUMP! Top 20 April 7 – 8

Drake – “God’s Plan” reigns as number one for the third week in a row on the JUMP! Top 20 with Dayna B. New to the countdown is Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes,” from their third studio album, Evolve (2017).

Watch: Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” official music video.

The JUMP! Top 20 takes into account the top songs on radio charts, music streams, YouTube plays, and social media to find a more accurate representation of the 20 biggest songs. Traditionally, music countdowns stick to the charts.

LW TW

1 1 God’s Plan / Drake





2 2 Pray For Me / The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar4 3 The Middle / Zedd with Maren Morris & Grey3 4 Finesse / Bruno Mars & Cardi B7 5 Meant To Be / Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line6 6 Psycho / Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign8 7 All The Stars / Kendrick Lamar & SZA5 8 Perfect / Ed Sheeran12 9 Never Be The Same / Camila Cabello10 10 Friends / Marshmello x Anne-Marie13 11 Mine / Bazzi17 12 Body / Loud Luxury feat. brando9 13 Him & I / G-Eazy & Halsey16 14 Ain’t Easy / Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine18 15 In My Blood / Shawn Mendes11 16 Let You Down / NF15 17 Havana / Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug20 18 Wait / Maroon 519 19 New Rules / Dua Lipa