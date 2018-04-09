Toronto hosts summit to tackle mental health in urban communities

Politicians, academics and front-line health workers from across the country are meeting in Toronto on Monday for a mental health summit at the University of Toronto.

The meeting will focus on mental health needs for urban neighbourhoods and shed light on potential action from all levels of government.

The summit is being held in partnership with Toronto Public Health, the Wellesley Institute, CAMH, Civic Action, Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

“Building healthy, equitable and resilient communities involves actions in many settings and from a range of health, government and community stakeholders working in areas including primary prevention, education, housing, supportive care, and treatment,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a media release.

“This collaborative effort will continue to help improve the overall health status of the population and build a healthy city for all.”

Hosted by Anne Theriault, a Toronto-based writer and mental health advocate, the summit will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Toronto’s Hart House.