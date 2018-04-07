Radio announcer for Humboldt Broncos among 14 dead after bus crash

A play-by-play radio announcer for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team is among 14 people killed in a bus crash in northern Saskatchewan.

Tyler Bieber worked for the Humboldt station CHBO.

A manager with the company that owns the station confirmed in an email to staff that Bieber died in the crash.

The deaths of the team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, and captain, Logan Schatz, have also been confirmed by family.

RCMP have said 14 others on the bus were injured and three were in critical condition.

The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks when the bus collided with a semi-truck.