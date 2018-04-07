Guelph Storm select Daniil Chayka 7th overall in OHL priority selection

With the 7th overall pick in the 2018 OHL Priority selection, The Guelph Storm have selected Russian-born defenseman Daniil Chayka from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

The 6’2 D-man only moved to Canada last year, which left a lot of OHL officials wondering whether or not he would be eligible for the Priority selection, or if he’d have to be a part of the league’s annual import draft.

In his latest season with the Jr. Canadiens, Chayka had 15 goals and 18 assists in the 45 games played.

His “late” October 22 birthday also means he will be in the OHL for longer than most, making his NHL Draft eligibility not valid until the year 2021.

Here is Storm pick Daniil Chayka scoring a big goal in the OHL Cup #OHLDraft #StormProspects https://t.co/1mHmUcYlh8 — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) April 7, 2018

Other notable names taken in this year’s priority selection include the first overall pick Quinton Byfield, who was picked by the Sudbury Wolves.

Byfield, who is from Newmarket, played for the York Simcoe Express, put up tremendous numbers this season, putting up 48 goals and 44 assists in 34 games played, allotting to 92 total points on the year.

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to officially select @byfield55 1st overall in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection presented by @RealCdnSS. #OHLDraft pic.twitter.com/doeYOxdD8f — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) April 7, 2018

Meanwhile, there was another local connection in the draft with Guelph native Logan Morrison selected 18th overall by the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Morrison most recently played for the Guelph Jr. Gryphons, scoring 38 goals in 33 games played and tallying up 48 assists on the year as well. He even suited up for the GOJHL’s Guelph Hurricanes for two games as well.

Morrison also becomes the first Guelph born player taken in the first round of the draft since Austen Keating was selected by the Ottawa 67’s 16th overall in the 2015 Priority Selection.

A few more local talents were picked in the 4th round. Forward Brody Waters was picked up by the Owen Sound Attack with the first pick of the 4th Round. Waters, recently played for the Guelph Jr Gryphons as well, and hit the ice once for the Elmira Sugar Kings of the GOJHL.

The following pick in the 4th Round saw Goaltender Christian Linton of Fergus selected by the Flint Firebirds.

With the 61st overall pick in the 2018 #OHLDraft, the Owen Sound Attack are thrilled to select left winger Brody Waters!#RedRising pic.twitter.com/HVBSy054W6 — Owen Sound Attack (@AttackOHL) April 7, 2018

In the second round, the Storm had two picks near each other at the 36th and 38th spot.

With their first selection in the second round, the Storm gave defenceman Zack Terry of the Oakville Rangers the nod, and two picks later, Guelph selected right-winger Ty Collins of the York Simcoe Express.

Guelph only loses three players this off-season due to the over-age rule kicking in, meaning these new selections will have a great group of core players to take the ice with.

Guelph returned to the postseason for the first time since 2014-15 and gave the Kitchener Rangers a run for their money in the opening round, being the first playoff matchup between the two rivals to go further than five games.