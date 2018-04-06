BC Coroners Service investigating fatal incident at New Westminster industrial site

The BC Coroners’ Service is investigating a fatal incident at an industrial site in New Westminster.

In an email, WorkSafeBC said preliminary information about the incident indicated that a worker was hit by a vehicle.

New Westminster police were called to the worksite in the Queensborough area at about 8:30 a.m. over an individual who endured fatal injuries from a semi-truck, said a news release.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of this individual,” said NWPD Sgt. Jeff Scott.

Police are investigating alongside WorkSafeBC and the coroners’ service.

“We have a large team of investigators working together to determine how this happened, but we are still in the early stages at this point,” Scott said.

Personnel from Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) and other agencies were also on the scene.