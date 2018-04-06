Environment
April 6, 2018 3:43 pm

High-water hazards force closure of Vernon area hiking trails

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

High water hazards have closed two hiking trails near Vernon.

Two hiking trails in the Vernon area have been closed because of safety concerns.

High water levels are creating hazards along the BX Creek Trail and the BX Creek Falls trail near Silver Star Road.

“We really just want to make sure everyone is aware of what is happening to ensure the safety of the residents and their pets,” said regional district Parks Manager Keith Pinkoski.

The creek level is being monitored and the trails will be re-opened when they’re safe to use.

