Montreal women’s shelter desperate for underwear donations

A Montreal shelter is desperately searching for new underwear of all sizes for the women in its care.

READ MORE: Women collect around 1,500 bras for Montreal homeless shelters

“Sometimes, women come to us with very little,” Sally Richmond, Director of Logifem told Global News.

“Obviously, we don’t want to give out used underwear.”

The Little Burgundy shelter for women and children has a small boutique, where people can take a certain number of items each week — for free.

READ MORE: Street store to help the homeless pops up in Montreal

Though many people are quick to donate old clothes, Richmond explained most forget that people in need also need undergarments.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal bra drive helps homeless

“Things like sanitary towels or underwear, they would have to go out and buy it [to donate],” she said.

“It’s not that they don’t want to donate, but they don’t don’t realize this is something they [the women] need.”

Richmond took to Facebook to ask for donations; she’s hoping for at least 300 to 400 pairs of underwear — enough to last until the end of the year.

READ MORE: New database tracks homeless resettlement in Montreal

So far, reaction on social media has been positive.

READ MORE: Holiday shoeboxes full of hope and hugs help Montreal women in need

“Montreal is a very caring community, so I thought this was a very simple way for people to show that they care and help with our shelter,” Richmond said.

“People want to be generous.”

The shelter usually houses 20 women — a “revolving population” of people who can stay up to a year and generally leave when they’re ready to move on with their lives.

WATCH BELOW: Donating socks to Montreal’s homeless

It also has 14 women in the transitional apartment program, where they can stay up to three years.

READ MORE: West Island woman crochets plastic bags into mats for homeless

Richmond explains there are people from their early 20s to late 60s, so they need all sizes of underwear.

READ MORE: Quebec gets $17 million from feds to fight homelessness

“We want to give them enough time so they don’t feel rushed and have time to collect themselves and know what to do next,” Richmond told Global News.

WATCH BELOW: Shoebox full of gifts

She explained there are many reasons why women end up at the shelter — including domestic violence, mental health, physical ailments, financial impact from divorce and general isolation.

READ MORE: Montrealer collecting thousands of socks to keep homeless warm

“Many of us are lucky enough to have solid support networks in terms of family and friends, so when we go through difficult times, we have people who care for us,” she said.

“They don’t have this support network.”

Anyone looking to donate can mail them to CP 72108, 151 Atwater, Montreal, H3J 2Z6 or call 514-939-3172 to arrange a drop off.

READ MORE: West Island women organize bra drive for Montreal homeless

The shelter keeps its location private in order to protect its charges.

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau