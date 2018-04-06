Traffic
April 6, 2018 9:14 am
Updated: April 6, 2018 9:28 am

Woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by train in London

By Staff 980 CFPL

The incident remains under investigation.

A pedestrian was left with serious but non life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train Thursday night near downtown.

London Police were called to the area of Ridout Street North and Bathurst Street, just south of York Street, around 9;15 p.m. Thursday evening.

An adult female was transported to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are no longer investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and say the woman remains in hospital.

Global News