Woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by train in London
A pedestrian was left with serious but non life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train Thursday night near downtown.
London Police were called to the area of Ridout Street North and Bathurst Street, just south of York Street, around 9;15 p.m. Thursday evening.
An adult female was transported to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are no longer investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and say the woman remains in hospital.
