April 6, 2018 6:33 am

MMA superstar Conor McGregor charged for assault, mischief by New York police

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, Conor McGregor stands on a scale during the weigh-in event for his fight against Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205 mixed martial arts at Madison Square Garden in New York.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, 29, has been charged with assault and criminal mischief by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

McGregor was one of a group of people who is alleged to have vandalized a bus belonging to rival fighters, the UFC said in a statement.

“UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities,” the organization said in a statement.

The former two-weight UFC champion is currently in custody and will be kept there until a court hearing Friday.

The video of the incident showed the 29-year-old Dublin native and his entourage tossing trash cans and guard rails at a bus that carrying many of the fighters who were scheduled to compete in a fight this weekend.

UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa suffered cuts to his face and head, while women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas narrowly avoided being struck, White said in a Facebook Live interaction with reporters.

 

