Halifax municipal staff to look into Dartmouth splash pad pitch

Halifax councillors agreed on Thursday to order municipal staff to produce a report looking into a potential splash pad in Dartmouth.

The free-to-use facility was pitched at Harbour East-Marine Drive Community Council‘s evening meeting by a group called Friends of the Dartmouth Splashpad+Park.

“What we envision for Dartmouth is an area that families can come and spend time, so not a quick stop-in visit but a recreation area that allows families to come play in the water, perhaps sit at a picnic table and have a picnic or have some lunch and really enjoy time with their family, get to know each other and bring neighbourhoods and communities together,” group member Rick Mayuk said.

He said the idea came from his son and the three-year-old’s desire for playful things to do during the summer.

The group is made of up several members, and its eponymous Facebook group has more than 700 members.

The group is planning to hold a community consultation process in the coming months.

Coun. Tony Mancini called the group “well organized” in a phone interview after the meeting.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s all about healthy, active living,” said the District 6 representative.

Mayuk said inclusivity is a focus of the project.

“Regardless of whether you’re 10 months old or 10 years old, and whether you could walk or you’re in a wheelchair or a walker, you’ll enjoy yourself, and you’ll be able to get out there and bring back good old-fashioned play,” he said.

A price tag for the project hasn’t been determined yet, and Mayuk said he hopes the facility is operational by the summer of 2020. No designs have been formalized.

Mancini said the staff report is expected to be given to the community council by the end of June; if councillors decide to pursue it further, the matter could one day get the attention of Halifax Regional Council.