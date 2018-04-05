Kingston man faces 16 charges after police spot wrong license plates
A 39-year-old local man is facing 16 charges after police noticed he had the wrong plates on his car.
According to Kingston Police, the man was driving with a suspended license, a child in the car without a car seat, and a large quantity of drugs was found on his person.
On April 4, around 5 p.m., the accused was driving on MacCauley Street, where an officer noticed the licence plates were not registered to the vehicle.
The driver did not stop for police and turned down Daley Street before pulling into a parking lot, driving to the back, jumping a curb and becoming stuck in the mud. The driver was arrested and a woman was then found in the passenger seat holding a child under two years old in her lap.
Police say they searched the man and found multiple bags of drugs, including heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and cocaine, as well as various drug paraphernalia. They also say he was carrying a large quantity of Canadian currency, a canister of mace, and identification for several different Canadian identities.
The accused was brought back to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day.
The man was charged with:
- two counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- carry concealed weapon
- two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a controlled substance
- dangerous driving
- fail to stop for police
- plates not authorized
- fail to ensure child properly secured
- entertainment screen visible to driver
- three counts of driving under suspension
The accused also charged under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act with driving with no insurance.
