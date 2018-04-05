Politics
April 5, 2018 11:39 am

Ontario Liberal candidate Shelley Carroll resigns Toronto council seat

By Web Producer  Global News

Ontario Liberal candidate Shelley Carroll resigned her Toronto city council seat to run for the provincial election.

Shelley Caroll, the Ontario Liberal candidate for the riding of Don Valley North, has resigned her Toronto city council seat as she prepares her run in the upcoming provincial election.

Carroll also stepped down from her role as a member of the Toronto Police Services Board last month.

The city council veteran has been representing Ward 33 Don Valley East since 2003.

She was a Toronto District School Board trustee prior and also served as the city’s budget chief under former Toronto mayor David Miller.

Don Valley North is one of 15 new ridings up for grabs in the 2018 provincial election.

Global News