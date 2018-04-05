Ontario Liberal candidate Shelley Carroll resigns Toronto council seat

Shelley Caroll, the Ontario Liberal candidate for the riding of Don Valley North, has resigned her Toronto city council seat as she prepares her run in the upcoming provincial election.

As I resign my Council seat to devote full time to my provincial campaign in #DonValleyNorth, I thank the Toronto Public Service, the @Ward33Team, the 3 Mayors & so many Councillors that I served alongside & most of all, Ward 33 constituents for the honour of serving! #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/eQosWVrQHP — Shelley Carroll (@shelleycarroll) April 5, 2018

Carroll also stepped down from her role as a member of the Toronto Police Services Board last month.

The city council veteran has been representing Ward 33 Don Valley East since 2003.

READ MORE: Shelley Carroll appointed Ontario Liberal candidate for Don Valley North riding

She was a Toronto District School Board trustee prior and also served as the city’s budget chief under former Toronto mayor David Miller.

Don Valley North is one of 15 new ridings up for grabs in the 2018 provincial election.