‘I have now lost all hope’: Cancer survivors’ frozen eggs destroyed in fertility clinic accident

Cancer survivors whose frozen eggs and embryos were accidentally destroyed at an Ohio fertility clinic opened up about the devastating loss — which was likely their last chance of having biological children.

The three survivors found out last month that the clinic storage tank had a liquid nitrogen failure. More than 4,000 eggs and embryos were ruined by the malfunction at the Cleveland clinic run by University Hospitals.

In a press conference Monday, the women explained that they risked their lives and delayed chemotherapy in order to freeze their eggs.

Rachel Mehl, 40, said the clinic’s mistake means she will never have biological children.

“Because of the carelessness of UH, University Hospital, I have now lost all hope of ever having biological children,” Mehl said, according to CBS News.

Mehl added that the dream of starting a family is what helped her push through cancer treatment.

“But now that light is extinguished,” she said.

Another woman, 37-year-old Danelle Yerkey, said the loss of her eggs has left her “crushed.”

“The overwhelming grief was as if I had lost a child. I have not stopped feeling that way since March 9,” she said.

“My hopes and dreams have been shattered.”

News that her eggs have been destroyed poses a challenging question for 30-year-old Sarah Deer, who is still receiving cancer treatment.

“With chemo treatments, my doctors couldn’t be certain that I would regain my fertility,” Deer said, according to ABC News. “The only way for me to find out is if I stop taking the medication that is saving my life … so what do I do?”

The three women are now suing the clinic, and are being represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

“An apology is simply not enough,” Allred said, adding that such a mistake “must never happen again.”

The clinic responded to the cancer survivors’ legal action this week, saying it was “profoundly sorry.”

“We watched three women share their stories of the loss they suffered,” the statement, provided to ABC News, read.

“We are profoundly sorry for their loss and are committed to helping make sure this never happens again anywhere.”

More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed against University Hospitals over the fertility clinic failure, according to Cleveland.com.