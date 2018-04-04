B.C. wildfire crews tackle grass fire measuring over 100 hectares east of Kamloops

B.C. wildfire crews are working with the Adams Lake Indian Band to extinguish a grass fire measuring over 100 hectares near Niskonlith Lake, about halfway between Chase and Prtichard.

No one’s property has been threatened, but the fire is described as “very visible” from Highway 1.

The fire is burning on steep terrain and grass.

It’s being tackled by nine BC Wildfire Service personnel, and firefighters with the Adams Lake Indian Band are also on site, said chief information officer Kevin Skrepnek.

The grass fire doesn’t threaten any structures at this time.

Weather should bring some relief, however — there’s a chances of flurries or showers in the area overnight, and rain is expected tomorrow.

This isn’t the first fire to spark up in the spring.

A wildfire was reported northwest of Lytton on the first day of the season.

That fire was believed to be caused by human activity.