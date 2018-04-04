Weather
April 4, 2018 4:55 pm
Updated: April 4, 2018 5:11 pm

Several power outages reported around Kingston

By Online Reporter  Global News

A map from the Utilities Kingston website shows the areas affected by power outages in the Kingston area.

Utilities Kingston
A A

Utilities Kingston has reported several areas around the city affected by power outages. They say more than 5000 residents have been affected. Here is a list of what neighbourhoods are affected and when the outages are expected to be resolved. :

Unplanned Power Outage – Kingston south west

Started on: Apr. 4, 4:16 p.m.

Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 7:16 p.m. (estimated 3 hours)

Story continues below

Cause: Under Investigation

Status: Crew dispatched

Emergency Power Outage – Strathcona Crescent and Indian Road area

Started on: Apr, 4, 3:45 p.m.

Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 6 p.m. (estimated 2.2 hours)

Cause: Tree Contact with Live Wires

Status: Crew working in area

Unplanned Power Outage – Rideau Heights

Started on: Apr. 4, 2:40 p.m.

Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 7 p.m. (estimated 4.3 hours)

Cause: under Investigation

Status: Restored

Unplanned Power Outage – Calvin Park

Started on: Apr. 4, 3:08 p.m.

Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 7 p.m. (estimated 3.9 hours)

Cause: Under Investigation

 Status: Restored

Emergency Power Outage – Srathcona Park

Started on: Apr. 4, 3:40 p.m.

Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 2018 07:40 p.m. (estimated 4 hours)

Cause: Under Investigation

Status: Restored

More information to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calvin Park
Emergency power outage
Extreme wind
Indiana Road
kingston weather
Kingston wind
Power outages Kingston
Rideau Heights
Strathcona Crescent
Strathcona Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News