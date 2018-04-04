Several power outages reported around Kingston
Utilities Kingston has reported several areas around the city affected by power outages. They say more than 5000 residents have been affected. Here is a list of what neighbourhoods are affected and when the outages are expected to be resolved. :
Unplanned Power Outage – Kingston south west
Started on: Apr. 4, 4:16 p.m.
Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 7:16 p.m. (estimated 3 hours)
Cause: Under Investigation
Status: Crew dispatched
Emergency Power Outage – Strathcona Crescent and Indian Road area
Started on: Apr, 4, 3:45 p.m.
Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 6 p.m. (estimated 2.2 hours)
Cause: Tree Contact with Live Wires
Status: Crew working in area
Unplanned Power Outage – Rideau Heights
Started on: Apr. 4, 2:40 p.m.
Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 7 p.m. (estimated 4.3 hours)
Cause: under Investigation
Status: Restored
Unplanned Power Outage – Calvin Park
Started on: Apr. 4, 3:08 p.m.
Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 7 p.m. (estimated 3.9 hours)
Cause: Under Investigation
Status: Restored
Emergency Power Outage – Srathcona Park
Started on: Apr. 4, 3:40 p.m.
Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 2018 07:40 p.m. (estimated 4 hours)
Cause: Under Investigation
Status: Restored
More information to come.
