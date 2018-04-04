Several power outages reported around Kingston

Utilities Kingston has reported several areas around the city affected by power outages. They say more than 5000 residents have been affected. Here is a list of what neighbourhoods are affected and when the outages are expected to be resolved. :

Unplanned Power Outage – Kingston south west

Started on: Apr. 4, 4:16 p.m. Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 7:16 p.m. (estimated 3 hours) Story continues below Cause: Under Investigation Status: Crew dispatched Emergency Power Outage – Strathcona Crescent and Indian Road area Started on: Apr, 4, 3:45 p.m. Estimated ending: Apr. 4, 6 p.m. (estimated 2.2 hours) Cause: Tree Contact with Live Wires Status: Crew working in area

Unplanned Power Outage – Rideau Heights