Ontario’s top young women basketball players coming to Kingston

The provincial junior women’s basketball league known as the JUEL of Ontario will be in Kingston April 7-8 with games at Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College.

It’s a development league for young athletes aspiring to play university or college basketball.

“I’m going to Queen’s in September, so playing Juel helps me prepare in making the transition from high school to university basketball,” said LaSalle Black Knights graduate Abbey Hetherington.

Hetherington currently plays for the Kingston Impact basketball club, an organization that provides recreational and competitive programs for boys and girls between the ages of eight and 16.

Hetherington says JUEL allows players like her to go up against the best players in the province. She compares it to the Ontario Hockey League for junior women’s basketball.

“It’s the best basketball you can play at this age,” Hetherington said. “It’s high-level competition, with better coaching and we play most of our games in university or college gymnasiums.”

The Impact are holding their own in a tough 14-team league. They currently sport a record of 9-5, placing them in fifth place overall.

“I’ve played for three years and this is the best team by far,” said Sarah Peirson, who plans on attending Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, Que.

“We have a lot of skilled players from different high schools in Kingston. We’ve come together as a team and are holding our own against some of the big clubs from Toronto and Hamilton,” added the former high school star from the Holy Cross Crusaders.

“We all enjoy playing basketball together and coach Kevin Smart seems to bring the best out of us. He’s incorporated new systems and philosophies. That’s something we don’t get in high school.”

The Impact will play two games on Saturday at the St. Lawrence College gymnasium. Their opponents will be the Ajax Titans and Hamilton. Games are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.

On Sunday at 9 a.m., the Impact go up against the North Toronto Huskies.