Peterborough DBIA reduces board size as chairman and vice-chairman step down

The chairman and vice-chairman of the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area are stepping down to help facilitate a city bylaw that seeks a reduction in board management.

In September, city council passed a new set of bylaws governing business improvement areas, and a key provision reduces management size to nine from 13 members.

On Wednesday, the DBIA announced chairman Dave Madill and vice-chairman Alvin Schieck would step down.

Madill has served on the board for 12 years and been chairman since 2011. Schieck has been on the board for eight years and vice-chairman since 2014.

“I’d like to thank the businesses of downtown Peterborough for your support over the years and your commitment to helping build a better, stronger downtown,” Madill said.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the past and current boards to improve the downtown and make it the vibrant community you see today. We still have our challenges facing our downtown, but I know that when our business community works together we can make real improvements.”

Schieck says downtown continues to be the centre for local business activity.

“I’ve enjoyed the last eight years serving on the board and I look forward to seeing downtown continue to improve under the direction of the DBIA,” he said.

The board has selected Paul Bennett to serve as interim chair until the June 27 annual general meeting, at which the DBIA membership is set to elect a new board.

“I think we owe Dave and Alvin a lot of thanks for all the hard work and many, many hours they’ve put into serving the downtown business community over the years,” Bennett said.

“It’s no small feat to try and organize 400 independent businesses to work together for common goals, but Dave has done an excellent job as chair of the board to do just that.”

DBIA executive director Terry Guiel says it was a pleasure to work with Madill and Schieck.

“They’ve certainly put countless hours into the programs and projects that have made downtown a better place,” he said.

The AGM at Showplace Performance Centre begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but only members are eligible to vote and serve on the board.