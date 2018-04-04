Man charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at Lindsay mall
A Lindsay man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen at the Lindsay Square Mall on Tuesday.
Kawartha Lakes Police say a 16-year-old girl was shopping at a store when she was approached by a man who “grabbed her in a sexual manner.”
Police say after the girl pushed the man away, he left the store.
A suspect was identified and police located him at a Wellington Street residence at around 8 p.m.
The man is charged with one count of sexual assault, breach of a recognizance and breach of a probation order.
He is scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon.
The name of the accused was not released.
