Man charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at Lindsay mall

A Lindsay man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen at the Lindsay Square Mall on Tuesday.

Kawartha Lakes Police say a 16-year-old girl was shopping at a store when she was approached by a man who “grabbed her in a sexual manner.”

Police say after the girl pushed the man away, he left the store.

A suspect was identified and police located him at a Wellington Street residence at around 8 p.m.

The man is charged with one count of sexual assault, breach of a recognizance and breach of a probation order.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The name of the accused was not released.