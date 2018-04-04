Crime
April 4, 2018 10:58 am
Updated: April 4, 2018 11:00 am

Man charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at Lindsay mall

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Lindsay man faces sexual assault charge following an incident at Lindsay Square Mall.

Dan Nyznik/CHEX News
A A

A Lindsay man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen at the Lindsay Square Mall on Tuesday.

Kawartha Lakes Police say a 16-year-old girl was shopping at a store when she was approached by a man who “grabbed her in a sexual manner.”

Police say after the girl pushed the man away, he left the store.

READ MORE: Sutton man charged with luring City of Kawartha Lakes girl

A suspect was identified and police located him at a Wellington Street residence at around 8 p.m.

The man is charged with one count of sexual assault, breach of a recognizance and breach of a probation order.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The name of the accused was not released.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
Kawartha Lakes
lindsay
Lindsay Square Mall
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News