Gas prices heating up in St. Thomas, London

The gas war waged between London and St. Thomas is showing signs it’s slowing down.

Commuters lined up on Monday and Tuesday at two St.Thomas gas stations taking full advantage of gas priced at 87.9 cents per litre.

Prices have seen a slight jump early Wednesday morning. The cheapest gas in St. Thomas is selling for $1.015 at the Ultramar at South Edgeware and Burwell roads, and $1.019 at the Canadian Tire at Talbot Street and First Avenue.

Even with the price jump, it’s 17 cents cheaper than the best price in London.

The Mobil at Oxford and Gammage in east London and the Loblaw’s gas bar at Wonderland and Southdale are both sitting at $1.186 per litre.

Although gas in London is more expensive than St. Thomas, it’s still cheaper than the national average. According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a Canadian filling up is $1.263 cent per litre. It’s a dramatic increase of 17.2 cents from last year’s average of $1.091 per litre.

Heading into the warmer months means the gas prices are getting hotter. Gas Price analyst Dan McTeague said this year could see a spike in gas prices towards the $1.40 mark.