Strong winds prompts weather warning from Environment Canada for London area

It may be the first week of April, but it’s certainly not looking that way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County, warning of strong wind gusts and even some snow Thursday morning and afternoon.

Wind gusts of 80 km/h are possible as the strong southwest winds shift to the northwest around the lunch hour, causing some very blustery driving conditions for the afternoon.

Meteorologist Rob Kuhn says the strong winds will make it feel a lot like winter.

“A very blustery day with temperatures that are more typical for mid to late February.”

Kuhn doesn’t expect there to be much accumulation from the snowfall but says the wind could cause some blowing snow.

“It’s more the wind, those strong winds are going to make life difficult, especially for folks who are subject to strong crosswinds on the highways,” said Kuhn.

“With this type of setup, don’t be surprised to see some isolated power outages as well. These winds are pretty strong.”

He expects icy road conditions to also become a factor Wednesday evening as the temperatures drop below zero.

Kuhn says the area will likely get another dose of winter, with more snow in the forecast Thursday evening. He says temperatures should return to more seasonable levels next week.