Kelowna neighbours allege landlord is negligent for not getting rid of drug dealers

It’s a rundown complex called the Golden Age Apartments on Prior Road South in Rutland, but neighbours say there’s nothing golden about it.

They say it’s infested with drug dealers and fear for their safety and property.

Jamie Collins and her family moved into the neighbourhood two years ago.

She keeps a can of bear spray at the front door after seeing several people she believes were drug users walk by her front window.

“I see a lot of people strung out on drugs walking from here to the school grounds, onto our property, down the street,” Collins said.

The landlord admits there are drug dealers on his property but believes it’s the RCMP’s job to deal with them.

“All I can do is… my job,” Biker Sandhu said. “If they assault me, stab me or shoot me, who is responsible if I’m gone?”

Global Okanagan paid a visit to the alleged drug dealers. They denied they were dealing but said their neighbours next door might be. Global spoke to the neighbours next door who admitted that drug dealing was happening in the complex but denied it was them. (See video for details)

Residents who live across the street, like Jamie Collins and her young family, feel like they’re stuck in the vicious circle and moving is not an option because as she puts it — who would want to live across the street from the Golden Age apartments?

“No one is going to move and want this across from them. We’re kind of stuck,” Collin said.