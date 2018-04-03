Three Regina men charged after re-opening pot dispensary

Three men from Regina have been arrested and charged following a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at 1353 Cornwall Street, Best Buds Society, on March 29.

They were charged with three counts of drug-trafficking, and are facing possession of proceeds of crime charges.

The night before, on March 28, search warrants were executed on six dispensaries in Regina. Chief Evan Bray had indicated that there was no intention to pursue charges against the customers found at these locations, or the employees.

However, the three men, ages 46, 40 and 21, all of Regina, were arrested and are currently facing new charges after choosing to re-open their dispensary the following day, and continuing the alleged offences, and were released on conditions preventing them from continuing the alleged offences.

The Regina police did not release the names of the men.

They will appear in court on May 9.

At this time, no one else is charged in connection with this case; however, this investigation is ongoing.