Winter weather to make brief return to London

Mother Nature has decided to play a joke on the London region, two days after April Fools.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Eastern and Western Middlesex County warning of significant rainfall.

This weather system will bring a rainfall of 15 to 30 millimetres, most of which will fall tonight.

“It looks like the rain could become heavy at times for a short period of time this evening and there’s even a chance of some thunderstorms,” said Environment Canada forecaster Mark Schuster. “It looks like maybe from 6 p.m. until midnight we could see some heavier rainfall activity.”

READ MORE: Spring weather forecast 2018: What Canadians can expect from coast-to-coast

Aside from rain, the forecast suggests there could also be some snow.

“By the time people wake up Wednesday morning temperatures are going to be closer to the freezing mark and the rain will change over to some flurry activity,” said Schuster. “It doesn’t look like the accumulations will be that significant in the London-area.”

Shuster says the London-region could see 1-2 centimetres of snow.

The temperature is expected to go up to about 8 degrees by Tuesday evening then fall dramatically overnight. Schuster says because the cold will set in very quickly, drivers should use extra caution out on the roads as icy patches are possible.

READ MORE: Municipal golf course open two greens, heralds the start of spring in London

A sharp arctic cold front associated with the Colorado Low will blast across the region early Wednesday morning, with strong southwesterly winds heralding its arrival. Wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h are quite possible early Wednesday morning.

Isolated power outages may be issues to deal with due to the strong winds.

If the early spring storm becomes a little stronger than currently expected, wind warnings may be required.