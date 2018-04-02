Toronto Blue Jays

April 2, 2018 10:41 pm

Blue Jays top White Sox 4-2, win three in a row

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin (55) celebrates with teammate Curtis Granderson (18) after hitting a two-run home run during seventh inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Monday, April 2, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Russell Martin hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Monday night at the Rogers Centre.

With Curtis Granderson aboard after a walk, Martin turned on a 1-2 pitch from former Blue Jays pitcher Danny Farquhar for his first home run of the season.

Ryan Tepera worked a scoreless eighth inning and Aledmys Diaz added an insurance run with a solo homer in the bottom half of the frame. Closer Roberto Osuna pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Josh Donaldson also homered for the Blue Jays (3-2), who have won three games in a row. Wellington Castillo hit two solo shots for the White Sox (2-1).

Starters Reynaldo Lopez of Chicago and Jaime Garcia of Toronto were in fine form over the first few innings.

The White Sox had a good chance in the third when Yolmer Sanchez stole second and went to third base on a Martin throwing error. But Sanchez was caught leaning for home on a grounder to third baseman Yangervis Solarte and was tagged out after a rundown.

