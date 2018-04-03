Kingston city staff propose funding to revamp busy intersection

A staff proposal to revamp a busy downtown intersection will be presented to Kingston City Council on Tuesday night.

If approved, the city will earmark $300,000 for improvements to Division and Princess streets, one of the busiest intersections in the city.

The area roadways are currently going through a final phase of reconstruction that are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Ongoing congestion in the area means it’s not an ideal gateway to downtown Kingston, city staff admit.

Among the proposals is featuring artwork by local artists along the streetscape in the area, and falls under the city’s Public Art Master Plan approved in 2014. The plan offers opportunities for public art and supports creative endeavours in the community.

The city should “involve [local] university students from the Arts major portraying something that they’ve made,” said Queen’s University student Dia Kapoor. “The university is such a big part of this town, so that would really connect.”

Kingston resident Austin Henderson said he would like to see the city add “some more green space” to beautify the intersection.

READ MORE: Kingston city staff confident federal funding for the third bridge crossing is coming

Council expects to make a decision on the proposal on Tuesday.