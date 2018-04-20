Weather
April 20, 2018 1:04 pm
Updated: April 20, 2018 5:42 pm

Your Saskatchewan – Regina: April 2018

By Meteorologist  Global News

Apr. 9: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Elaine Mcmillan on Heritage Lake.

Elaine Mcmillan
Global Regina features a viewer submitted photo for Your Saskatchewan weekdays on Global News Morning, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Submit your photo with a description and location via Facebook, Twitter or by email to YourSask@globalnews.ca.

Photos should be added to the email as an attachment, in jpeg format, landscape orientation and at least 920 pixels wide.

Elaine Mcmillan – Heritage Lake

Apr. 20: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Elaine Mcmillan at Heritage Lake.

Elaine Mcmillan
Tim Sands

Apr. 19: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Tim Sands.

Tim Sands
Margaret Flack – Vanscoy 2

Apr. 17: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Margaret Flack near Vanscoy.

Margaret Flac
Dillon Komodowski – Outside Lestock Snow

Apr. 16: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Dillon Komodowski outside Lestock.

Dillon Komodowski
Sue Checkowy – Canora

Apr. 13: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Sue Checkowy near Canora.

Sue Checkowy
Mick Lessard – north of La Ronge

Apr. 12: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Mick Lessard north of La Ronge.

Mick Lessard
Jim Gawluk – Fosston

Apr. 11: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jim Gawluk near Fosston.

Jim Gawluk
Dwila Nixon – Regina

Apr. 10: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Dwila Nixon in Regina.

Dwila Nixon
Elaine Mcmillan – Heritage Lake

Apr. 9: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Elaine Mcmillan on Heritage Lake.

Elaine Mcmillan
Kirsten Morin – Ile-a-la-Crosse

Apr. 6: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Kirsten Morin in Île-à-la-Crosse.

Kirsten Morin
Linda Boston

Apr. 5: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Linda Boston.

Linda Boston
Bill Allen

Apr. 4: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Bill Allen.

Bill Allen/Submitted
Danilo Zambuchini

Apr. 3: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Danilo Zambuchini.

Danilo Zambuchini/Submitted
Andy Wiens – Lac La Ronge

Apr. 2: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Andy Wiens near Lac La Ronge.

Andy Wiens/Submitted

Global News