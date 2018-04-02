Health
April 2, 2018 2:14 pm

Stella Artois announces voluntary beer recall

By Assignment Editor/News Anchor  CKNW
A A

Beer lovers, take note: Stella Artois is announcing a voluntary recall of certain packages of its beer in Canada and in the U.S. which may have particles of glass inside.

Announced on Monday, the recall is limited to the 330 ml beer bottles that come in multi-packs of six, 12, 18 or 24. The “Best of Belgium” multi-packs may also be impacted.

The company says the recall is precautionary and does not include cans, draught or bottles with any other production codes.

Stella Artois says the recall is believed to impact less than one percent of the glass bottles sold in North America each year.

To see if you have any bottles that may be a part of the recall, you can check their website by clicking here. 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beer
beer recall
glass fragment recall
glass fragments
glass particle
glass particle recall
glass recall
Recall
stella artois
Stella Artois recall
stella bottle recall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News