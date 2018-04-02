3 people from Calgary Remand Centre sent to hospital

Three people from the Calgary Remand Centre were sent to the hospital Sunday evening.

AHS Ambulance said a call came in around 5:45 p.m. for three patients in “medical distress.”

The three patients received medical assistance from the correctional facility’s staff before they were sent to area hospitals, AHS said.

The condition of the three patients is not known.