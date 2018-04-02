Masstown Market smoked fish under recall due to possible toxin

A brand of smoked fish produced in Nova Scotia is being recalled because they could potentially contain dangerous bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says Masstown Market is recalling its brand of smoked kippers and cold smoked salmon from the marketplace. The products could permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The CFIA says anyone who has the products should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The agency adds that food contaminated with the Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick. Symptoms of botulism in adults can include facial paralysis, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech and a change in voice.

READ: Harvest Creek Chicken Nuggets recalled after product linked to 30 salmonella cases

Symptoms in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, weakness and paralysis.

Botulism does not cause a fever and in severe cases can cause death.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by a food safety investigation they are conducting.