Body cam video captures California firefighter battling flames inside home

Dramatic body cam footage has captured a California firefighter battling flames inside a burning home in Victorville, Cali. on March 25.

Crews were called to the home at 6:22 a.m. local time.

The footage, posted on Facebook by San Bernardino County Fire, shows the firefighter at the entrance to the home and picking up his fire hose to spray flames blocking the way in, before entering the building.

As he progresses through the home, he pauses every few seconds to put out flames through the residence with water. At one point, the firefighter pauses next to a doorway as flames pour out before re-positioning to better fight the flames, eventually extinguishing them.

At the end of the video, a second crew member is seen as the firefighter starts spraying water into the upper parts of the house in a room where wooden planks can be seen and material is falling to the ground.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, the fire was declared out approximately 26 minutes after crews arrived.

Three paramedic engines, one truck company, a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the fire.

Officials say there were no injuries to fire personnel, however one child was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.