1,600 meals prepped for Good Shepherd Easter lunch in Toronto

Volunteers came together on Sunday to prepare 1,600 meals for the Good Shepherd Easter Sunday lunch for homeless and disadvantaged people in Toronto.

“We’ve been through a long winter and lot of people have been struggling to be able to get enough food on the table,” Brother Tom Liss told Global News.

“This gives us a chance to give them a special meal and help to lift their spirits.”

The Good Shepherd said in order to prepare the 1,600 meals, 150 large turkeys were prepped with 318 kilograms of stuffing.

“I’ve been doing this for more than 15 years with the Good Shepherd … It’s an honour and rewarding job to feed the less fortunate,” said Mary Alli, executive chef for the Good Shepherd.

A man who identified himself as Grant told Global News that when he was homeless several years ago, he came to rely on the meals provided by the Good Shepherd.

“When you’re unable to be independent, it’s important to reach out and ask for help from people who understand that,” he said on Sunday.

“It’s important for people to recognize that not everyone has the same cards dealt to them in life.”

Paul Martella was one of 60 volunteers participating at the event and said he has been doing so for four years now.

“It’s great to help people who are less fortunate than I am. It’s a wonderful way to give them a great meal and some service,” he said.