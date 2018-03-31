Surrey police asking for help finding missing man

RCMP are wondering whether you have seen a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Rochean Smith hasn’t been seen since Feb. 9 after he was dropped off in Newton, at the corner of 72nd Avenue and 128th Street.

Mounties say he had plans to go to Vancouver Island for work and come back in four weeks.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and his loved ones are concerned about his health and safety.

Police say Smith is 5’11” and weighs 150 lbs. with dark curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they want to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.