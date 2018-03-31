Ted Nugent calls Parkland student activists ‘mushy-brained children’ who ‘have no soul’

Ted Nugent is taking aim and firing with both barrels at the student activists who organized last weekend’s March For Our Lives rallies, slamming the teens for their criticism of the National Rifle Association by claiming they’re “mushy-brained children” who “have no soul.”

In an interview Friday with the conservative “Joe Pags Show”, first circulated by the Media Matters website, the “Cat Scratch Fever” rocker — who sits on the board of the NRA — blasted the students.

“The lies from these poor, mushy-brained children who have been fed lies and parrot lies. They’re actually committing spiritual suicide because everything they recommend will cause more death and mayhem,” Nugent said.

“The level of ignorance goes beyond stupidity. Again, the National Rifle Association are a bunch of American families who have a voice to stand up for our God-given Constitutionally-guaranteed right to keep and bear arms. We have no blood on our hands.

“No NRA members have ever been involved in any mass shootings at all. In fact, the National Rifle Association is the lone organization that has taught firearm safety in schools, and for law enforcement, and for military, and for children’s organizations and family organizations around the country for 100 years,” added Nugent, 69, before singling out activist David Hogg. “So once again, this poor pathetic individual is a liar.”

Nugent continued: “The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids’ lies. I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless.”

He concluded that, “To attack the good law-abiding families of America when well-known predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless. These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul.”