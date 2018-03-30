Saskatoon family who builds ice castle in yard enjoying Easter cold snap

At least one Saskatoon family isn’t complaining about the below-seasonal temperatures.

Sonia Kasstan, 8, and her dad Steve have spent months building a blue ice castle in the front yard of their Caswell Hill home.

Construction of the two forts that Sonia designed began in November.

Cups and buckets of blue-coloured water were left outside overnight to freeze and then set into place — with over 7,000 litres of water used in the process.

WATCH BELOW: Sonia Kasstan explains how they built the ice castle in her front yard.

Steve said he thought the forts would likely melt earlier this month, but the current cold snap has breathed new life into the Kasstans’ ice castle.

“We thought it was a goner and now it’s back, so we’re glad to get another week out of it,” Steve said.

“Last year when we built it, it melted in three days — so we know it’s going to be a puddle, but that’s part of the fun.”

Viking ruins, fairy tales, and Harry Potter were all among the inspirations for this year’s ice castle, Steve noted.

But why build a castle out of ice when it’s only going to inevitably melt? The Kasstans say they enjoy having something to do in the wintertime while having some fun together.

Temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal until at least the second week of April, giving the family more time to enjoy their creation.

They’ve been building an ice castle in their yard for the past three years, and plans are already in the works for next winter — except this time, it’ll be a pink one.