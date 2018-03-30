Consumer
March 30, 2018 11:49 am
Updated: March 30, 2018 12:09 pm

Delays at Calgary airport for Easter long weekend travellers

By Reporter  Global News

Travellers in Calgary faced delays at the airport on Good Friday, March 30, 2018.

Jill Croteau / Global News
Travellers headed out for the Easter long weekend experienced delays at the YYC Calgary International Airport Friday morning.

An airport spokesman said YYC has been experiencing a network issue, which resulted in some delays.

“Teams have isolated the root cause and are working hard to resolve the problem,” said a statement from the Calgary Airport Authority.

The Calgary Airport Authority  encourages passengers who are leaving Friday to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information and to follow @FlyYYC for regular updates.

You can click here for the airport’s flight schedule.

