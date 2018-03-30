Delays at Calgary airport for Easter long weekend travellers

Travellers headed out for the Easter long weekend experienced delays at the YYC Calgary International Airport Friday morning.

An airport spokesman said YYC has been experiencing a network issue, which resulted in some delays.

“Teams have isolated the root cause and are working hard to resolve the problem,” said a statement from the Calgary Airport Authority.

The Calgary Airport Authority encourages passengers who are leaving Friday to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information and to follow @FlyYYC for regular updates.

The Calgary International Airport is experiencing network issues this morning. We can assure you that they have support engaged and are working on restoring it back to normal as soon as possible. — WestJet (@WestJet) March 30, 2018