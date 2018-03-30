Delays at Calgary airport for Easter long weekend travellers
A A
Travellers headed out for the Easter long weekend experienced delays at the YYC Calgary International Airport Friday morning.
An airport spokesman said YYC has been experiencing a network issue, which resulted in some delays.
“Teams have isolated the root cause and are working hard to resolve the problem,” said a statement from the Calgary Airport Authority.
The Calgary Airport Authority encourages passengers who are leaving Friday to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information and to follow @FlyYYC for regular updates.
You can click here for the airport’s flight schedule.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.