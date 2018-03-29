Radisson rock collector receives donation from U of S geology department

At just 14, Judah Tyreman knows a thing or two about rocks.

The young collector owns The Sesula Mineral and Gem Museum in Radisson, Sask.

On Thursday, he got an opportunity to add to his collection, hand picking from the University of Saskatchewan geology department’s storage vaults.

“They’re donating them to me, which is really nice. It’s quite an honour actually. There’s so many pieces down here that I just usually wouldn’t get,” said Tyreman.

The donation comes after Tyreman’s museum was broken into earlier this month.

He estimates between $6,000 and $8,000 worth of goods stolen. One rare piece that was taken was worth $3,000.

“They took a couple other pieces, most of the rings and jewelry in my shop, but it’s okay,” said Tyreman.

“He can identify minerals better than the average geologist,” said Kevin Ansdell, a geology professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

“We said, ‘Look, pick what you want.’ Many of these samples have just been locked away in these drawers for years,” said Ansdell.

Together with his family, Tyreman spent hours searching through drawers full of rocks, minerals, meteorites and fossils, which are usually not open to the public.

Tyreman said since the break in, he’s received emails, financial support and rocks from across North America

“I meet a lot of different people, which is the really nice part. Also, I like teaching people. I like teaching everyone about the minerals, where they’ve come from, and the story of them as well,” said Tyreman.