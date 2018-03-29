Saskatchewan premier muses about restricting the flow of oil to BC

On the heels of a throne speech announcement by Alberta’s NDP government that it would seek legislative powers to turn off the flow of oil to British Columbia if it desired, Saskatchewan’s premier suggested he’d consider taking similar action in an effort to move the file forward on the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

On Thursday morning, Scott Moe retweeted an article from the Saskatchewan petroleum publication Pipeline News which he was quoted in, adding that his province would consider retaliatory measures.

“I hope it doesn’t come to this, but if B.C. blocks pipelines for [Canadian] oil, Saskatchewan will consider retaliation, [including] restricted export permits of our oil,” he wrote.

The comment echoes planned legislation the Alberta government is seeking to enact, which would give it the power to restrict or stop the flow of oil products to British Columbia as a way to move the Trans Mountain project to construction.

“It does sound very much like Saskatchewan is adopting a similar approach,” said Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, speaking to reporters in Lethbridge, Alta. Thursday morning.

“We [will] bring in legislation that will give our government the authority – should we need to use it – to stragetically deploy our oil and gas resources in a way that maximizes the return for Albertans, but may also result in having some short-term price implications to the west of us.”

Moe’s tweet somewhat contradicts a statement he made in February, when Notley had imposed a ban on the importation of wine from British Columbia to her province.

“Saskatchewan has no plans to participate in retaliatory measures that would be in contravention of our trade commitments,” Moe said at the time in a statement posted to Facebook. “We do not believe this matter will be resolved by trade measures that will primarily impact consumers and private businesses.”

Moe was not available to reporters for comment following Thursday’s proceedings in the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina.