Edmonton Symphony Orchestra to perform music from ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Fans of all things Middle Earth will have a chance to hear the music from The Lord of the Rings films live this summer when the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) will bring the epic score to life.

One of the most decorated scores in cinematic history will come to life during four performances over three days in June at the Winspear Centre.

Written by Academy and Grammy Award-winning Canadian composer Howard Shore, the musical masterpiece spanning three films brings one of the most-loved literary and cinematic trilogies to life.

The Lord of the Rings Symphony will feature a combination of ESO musicians and a 150-person choir, led by chief conductor Alex Prior.

“The music from The Lord of the Rings is counted among film music’s most complex and comprehensive works,” Prior said.

“This unique performance will allow for a new and dramatic live concert experience with your ESO.”

The four performances will take place on Thursday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m., and twice on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

An early-bird ticket special will take place from April 5 to May 4, and then regular ticket sales after that.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy won hundreds of awards, including 17 Academy Awards: four for The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), two for The Two Towers (2002), and a record-setting 11 for The Return of the King (2003), which won best picture that year. It also tied with Ben-Hur and Titanic for the films to win the most Oscars.

Composer Howard Shore won three Academy Awards for the LOTR series: twice for best original score, and also for best original song for Into the West from The Return of the King.