‘Sex and the City’ cast break silence on Cynthia Nixon’s New York governor run

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest cast member to express her support for Cynthia Nixon’s bid for New York governor.

Parker broke her silence on Nixon’s aspirations in a statement provided to Page Six through her publicist.

She stated, “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Parker elaborated on her feelings towards Nixon in a post to her Instagram account.

“A mother

An activist

An advocate

A fighter

A NY’er

A dear friend

Running for Governor of our great state.

My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote,” she wrote.

Nixon responded to Parker in a tweet, writing, “Thank you @SJP, it means so much. [heart emoji]. To help us continue to build our team, join here” adding a link to her campaign page.

Thank you @SJP, it means so much. ❤️ To help us continue to build our team, join here: https://t.co/E8zyb7i94o pic.twitter.com/wjwv76hEcB — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 29, 2018

Parker joins Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis in supporting Nixon.

Cattrall provided a statement about Nixon’s run, saying, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018

Davis took to Instagram to share Nixon’s ad announcing her candidacy and wrote, “I am thrilled to support her and I know that she cares deeply about the issues facing all of us. I’m so proud of her and I know she will work tirelessly to create change for all who need representation.”

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8 — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

Join me in supporting Cynthia Nixon via @actblue https://t.co/YOtcRHETLH I'm excited to support someone I have know for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life! — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

Willie Garson (who played Stanford Blatch), Evan Handler (who played Harry Goldenblatt) and David Eigenberg (who played Steve Brady) also took to social media to share their support for Nixon.

“I cant think of anyone who’s more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY than @cynthiaenixon,” Garson wrote. “Please join her on this journey, together we can turn things around with candidates such as her.”

Handler responded to a Twitter user who joked that he should join Nixon’s ticket as candidate for lieutenant governor. “Has a movement begun…?” he wrote.

Has a movement begun…? https://t.co/pghsuRNX9h — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) March 20, 2018

Eigenberg, who played the on-again, off-again love interest of Nixon’s character in Sex and the City, tweeted, “Happy to see my friend running to help all the great folks of NY state! #NIXON4NY A wonderful and smart and most of all …deeply ethical person. Go forward Cynthia, Serving the people of New York #education!”

Happy to see my friend running to help all the great folks of NY state!#NIXON4NY A wonderful and smart and most of all …deeply ethical person. Go forward Cynthia, Serving the people of New York #education! pic.twitter.com/C50t7RxVoN — David Eigenberg (@DavidEigenberg) March 21, 2018

Nixon will face off against Andrew Cuomo in the New York Democratic primary elections in September.

“New York is where I was raised and where I’m raising my kids,” she said in an ad announcing her candidacy. “I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent. I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today. Our leaders are letting us down.”

“Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen?” she continued. “I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change. We want our government to work again on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

Watch Nixon’s ad in the video above.