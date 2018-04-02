Father shares emotional song with son on World Autism Awareness Day

The lead singer of the Royal Canadian Air Force band has released an independent project to celebrate his son, Hugo.

David Grenon’s song called ‘A Special One’ is about trying to understand 9-year-old Hugo and how his life goes from day to day.

The singer wrote the song in 2015, a few years after Hugo was diagnosed with autism.

“I just wanted to put down on paper just my idea of… his autism, but most importantly how he’s been dealing with it,” Grenon said.

“How he sees life.”

Proceeds from the song released on World Autism Awareness Day are going to Autism Society Manitoba, a charity organization which helped Hugo, Grenon said.

The international day of observation is Monday April 2.

