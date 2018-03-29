Nova Scotia introduces legislation that seeks to help victims of domestic violence

Nova Scotia Labour Minister Labi Kousoulis says legislation introduced today will allow victims of domestic violence time to seek help without the added stress of losing their job.

The amendments to the Labour Standards Act will ensure victims can take protected, unpaid leave from work for up to 16 straight weeks or 10 intermittent days to seek medical attention, assistance from police, a lawyer or victims services or to move temporarily or permanently.

READ MORE: Domestic violence court opens in Halifax, officials anticipate 1,000 cases annually

The provisions also apply to situations where an employee’s child is the victim of violence.

A separate bill would close a loophole in insurance policies that currently don’t cover damage wilfully caused by a policy holder so insurance companies can’t deny coverage for individuals — in most cases women — in vulnerable situations.