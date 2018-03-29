Tri-City Americans defeat Kelowna Rockets 5-3

The WHL Tri-City Americans are now 3-0 in their best-of-seven playoff series against the Kelowna Rockets following a 5-3 win on home ice Wednesday.

The Americans opened up scoring in game three with a goal from Juuso Valimaki.

Morgan Geekie made two goals for the Ams, while Brett Clayton and Michael Rasmussen scored one each.

Carsen Twarynski, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate each scored for Kelowna.

Kelowna’s Dilon Dube was given a Major-Kneeing penalty in the second after colliding with Dylan Coghlan, but it turned into a Major Game Misconduct after Dube went to the penalty box, resulting in him being ejected from the game.

The Americans outshot the Rockets 26-25.

The Rockets lost game one 5-0 and were set back in game two 9-7.

Game four goes Thursday night in Kennewick, Washington.