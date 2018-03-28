Man in critical condition after shooting in Riviere-des-Prairies

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in Riviere-des-Prairies.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Maurice Duplessis Boulevard near Alexandre Carrel Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, the young man had at least one gunshot in the upper body.

Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard is closed between Alexis Carrel and Pierre-Baillargeon avenues while investigators and the canine unit try to find any clues.

So far, police say they have no witnesses or suspects.