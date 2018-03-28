Woes continue as Bishop Street loses another merchant

Mesa 14 is the latest restaurant to permanently shut its doors on the stretch of Bishop Street between Ste-Catherine Street and de Maisonneuve. The Mexican eatery fought to stay open in the face of property taxes nearing almost $40,000, and additional fees on top of that.

I caught up with Bishop Street merchant Elio Schiavi today. He's trying to stay afloat behind a construction project he says is strangling his restaurant, Ferrari. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kbUlsAK5Zx — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 28, 2018

“To expect any business to survive 42 months behind an eight-foot fence that is opaque is insane,” said Mike Coghely, the restaurant’s former owner. The site is now for rent, one of many vacant businesses on the once-thriving block.

This is one of the most troubling signs up on Bishop Street. Of the eight businesses listed as open, only four of them are still in business since this sign was printed. One of them, Kafein, is under new management. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/konvLcvuHX — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 28, 2018

Many merchants along the corridor were angered at having to pay fees approaching $1,000 a year to Destination Centre-Ville, a non-profit organization aimed at promoting the city’s downtown. They told Global News the organization should have done a better job of softening the blow caused by the construction.

“There’s no vision — people can’t even see me,” said Elio Schiavi, the owner of Ferrari, a restaurant near the corner of Ste-Catherine Street.

Destination Centre Ville didn’t return a request for comment by Global News.

Construction on Bishop Street — for an STM ventilation system — is supposed to continue until 2020 — meaning the project is less than halfway through so far. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/pL7QRZOpdN — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 28, 2018

The city sent a written statement: There are “millions of dollars available to merchants to help them cope with construction. It is then up to [organizations] to ensure such programs are put to good use as we’ve seen with other streets.”

The construction, on an STM ventilation system, is slated to last until 2020.