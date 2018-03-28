16th annual Hair Massacure raises $500K for children’s cancer research

This year’s Hair Massacure charity fundraiser raised nearly $500,000 and the donations continue to roll in following the head-shaving event in Edmonton last week.

The popular fundraiser was held at West Edmonton Mall on Friday. The annual event encourages people to dye their hair bright pink then shave it all off to raise funds for pediatric cancer programs.

READ MORE: Hair Massacure returns despite organizational challenges

This year’s event nearly didn’t happen after the event’s former charity partners failed to renew their contracts following last year’s Hair Massacure.

In September 2017, organizer Tammy Macdonald announced the event would not take place this year because contracts with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation weren’t renewed.

However, Macdonald was quickly approached by several other charities wanting to be involved in the event. She chose to partner with the Children’s Wish Foundation and the Alberta Cancer Foundation for the 2018 event.

READ MORE: New partners give Edmonton’s Hair Massacure new life

Organizers set a goal of raising $1 million this year. While the current total is beneath their goal, Macdonald said Wednesday contributions are still rolling in and the donations from Calgary’s Hair Massacure in April will also be added to the grand total.

Donations can still be made online for several weeks.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of Hair Massacure